‘Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’ gets a new trailer at Summer Games Fest

Summer Games Fest has given us another look at Fatshark‘s forthcoming co-op first-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, giving us more of a glimpse of the game’s combat and environments.

Fatshark is best known for swords and sorcery stab-fest Warhammer 40,000: Vermintide, and Darktide marks the team’s jump to the science fiction world of Warhammer 40k. It’s a good jump for people who wished that Vermintide had a little more firepower to it, and for anyone that thought normal swords were a little lacking: while the four-player co-op is going to feel similar to fans of Vermintide, the trailer shows a bunch of gory gunplay and also 40k’s iconic chainsword, used here to decapitate a baddie.

It’s also a good look at the industrial environments that players will be exploring in Darktide ahead of the game’s September release date. The game will see players trying to take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty enemies via the medium of intense and brutal combat. There’s no word on the progression systems in the game yet, but this gameplay should do enough to get potential fans excited.

We’ll probably get more information on what to expect with the game as we move towards release, but Fatshark has been busy sharing more details on what will be included. Earlier in the week, the studio revealed that custom characters in Darktide will have “thousands and thousands of banter lines”, and explained how player customisation will affect the relationships between characters.

Last year, it was confirmed that Darktide has been written by iconic author Dan Abnett, who wanted to explore the “vulnerability and survival horror” aspects of the Warhammer universe.

