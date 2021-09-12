‘Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade’ shuts down all servers

Behaviour Interactive has shut down all remaining servers for Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, which has made the game unplayable in any form.

Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade was released in 2016 and, since then, has struggled to maintain a meaningful player base. Now Behaviour Interactive has shut down all official servers with no avenue for players to host their own. The game is no longer downloadable on Steam.

According to SteamCharts, Eternal Crusade failed to reach 1,000 peak players for the first eight months after launch. A slight surge in interest pushed it up to 5,000 peak players in March of 2017, but since June of 2018, the game has never achieved over 400 peak players.

Lifetime reviews for Eternal Crusade were mixed, but recent reviews are mostly negative after the announcement that servers would be shutting down. Behaviour Interactive released an announcement that simply said:

“Hello Crusaders,

As previously announced, today we have officially sunset the game. As part of the shutdown, all personal data related to Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade has been removed.

We are proud of all of the work that went into Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, and for the amazing community that rallied behind the game. Thank you for everything, we appreciate all of your support through the years.

Thank you for this adventure,

The Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade crew.”

Eternal Crusade was a third-person shooter that features four factions from the 40k universe: Eldar, Orks, Chaos, or Space Marines. Players could choose to jump into 60 player PVP matches or 5 player PVE.

One player left a Steam review that said, “not long come back to WH40K:EC and saw the shutdown notices and wanted to play a few games before they turned off the servers, as soon as I load up the game I see why it’s getting closed… you idiots locked basic normal multiplayer behind a paywall.”

