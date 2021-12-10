‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’ announced with a gory trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been announced at The Game Awards, with a particularly blood-soaked trailer showing how players will be fighting for the Emperor.

The trailer was revealed late last night (December 10), and the game itself will be a sequel to the first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine that was released all the way back in 2011.

While coming in at just over two and a half minutes, the trailer is packed with a lot of detail. It shows a trio of Space Marines saving a squad of Imperial soldiers from an alien attack, and does a good job of highlighting how powerful these playable Space Marines are when compared to standard soldiers.

One of these marines is revealed to be the grizzled Captain Titus, who players followed as he fought off a variety of off-world threats back in the original game. The video’s description shares a bit more on what to expect:

“Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors, with Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken) as the iconic Captain Titus. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes.”

It also refers to the game being set across multiple “far-flung planets”, so the battlefields of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will not be restricted to the gothic-looking city seen in the trailer.

The game is being created by Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive and so far, the only confirmed platform for the title is the Xbox Series X|S.

In other news, plenty of trailers for upcoming games have been shared at The Game Awards. Elden Ring has received a new story-oriented trailer, while trailers for Alan Wake 2 and a Dune strategy game set on Arrakis have also premiered.