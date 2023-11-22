Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been delayed until late 2024, with a release date set to be announced next month.

A business update from publisher Focus Entertainment revealed that “the game is now poised to ship in the second half of 2024” in order to give its developers “the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience.”

Focus wrote that it is “committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise”.

A new release date will be revealed “in early December”, which lines up with The Game Awards 2023 on December 7 – meaning it could show up there.

It’s currently sitting in the top twenty most wish-listed products on Steam, with only games such as The Finals, Hades 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Black Myth: Wukong, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 ahead of it.

A trailer for the game was released at the end of August, showing off both melee and ranged combat in an extremely gory display. From the looks of it, players will be ripping and tearing their way through the forces of the Tyranid, an evil alien race in the Warhammer universe.

The trailer also mentions a closed beta test, which as of right now doesn’t have a start date, that players can sign up to in order to test out the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 2011 game, with it being announced a full decade after the original game was released. It’ll be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

