‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’ drops gory nine-minute trailer

Publisher Focus Entertainment dropped a new Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trailer that revealed 10 minutes of extended footage of the anticipated sequel.

Players will be back in the boots of Ultramarine hero Lieutenant Titus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and the game pits him and his allies Chairon and Gadriel against the Tyranids. Using both melee and ranged combat with the bolter and chainsword, the view gets redder and redder as Titus churns through the enemies. Check it out below:

Advertisement

For a few seconds, Titus is shown advancing towards Chaos marines somewhere under a purple sky, before the trailer ends and encourages players to sign up for the closed beta.

Announced in The Game Awards 2021 showcase, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is in the works with Saber Interactive. The developer, with divisions in three different continents, is most famous for its remake of Halo: Combat Evolved as well as World War Z and its port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders for the Collector’s edition of the game for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are available now. These contain a resin statue of Lieutenant Titus, a Collector’s Case with artwork, a steelbook, The Art and Making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 book and access to the game’s Macragge’s Chosen downloadable content (DLC).

Those who opt for either of the console versions of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will receive a physical copy of the game. PC players, however, will get a digital code to unlock it on their Steam account.

In other gaming news, Total War: Warhammer 3‘s patch 4.0 coincides with the release of the Shadows Of Change DLC, boosting enemy AI ferocity and resourcefulness in battles at high difficulty levels.