‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine’ gets 10-year Anniversary Edition update

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, Sega has released an Anniversary Edition on Steam, which is free to anyone who owns the game.

For players who don’t have Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine already in their Steam libraries, the new Anniversary Edition is available at a discounted price until September 30. For those that do already own the game, the benefits of the Anniversary Edition will be free to download as an update.

Billed as the “ultimate version” of the space shooter, the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Anniversary Edition will include all DLC previously released for the game, alongside a range of brand new assets. These include a full soundtrack, an Official Strategy Guide in PDF format, ringtones, collectors cards, and brand-new wallpapers.

We’re excited to announce the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine – Anniversary Edition, bringing the iconic action title, all DLC, and some fun extras together for the first time! Get it on sale on Steam, and as a free upgrade for previous Space Marine owners! https://t.co/K4APa3M5Te pic.twitter.com/Nr0zjig4Ah — Relic Entertainment (@relicgames) September 23, 2021

The full list, as provided by the Steam page for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Anniversary Edition, is as follows:

New content:

• The full soundtrack for the game

• Classic and brand new wallpapers

• The original manual (pdf)

• The Official Strategy Guide (pdf)

• Ringtone

• The Collector’s Edition Artbook (pdf)

• Collectors cards (pdfs)

• The original launch trailer

The Anniversary Edition also includes the original main Space Marine game, along with all DLC released for the game:

• Chaos Unleashed Map Pack

• Dreadnought Assault DLC

• Iron Hand Veteran Chapter Pack DLC

• Death Guard Champion Chapter Pack DLC

• Golden Relic Bolter

• Golden Relic Chainsword

• Power Sword

• Blood Angels Veteran Armour Set

• Salamanders Veteran Armour Set

• Alpha Legion Champion Armour Set

• Legion of the Damned Armour Set

• Emperor’s Elite Pack

• Traitor Legions Pack

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Anniversary Edition is now available, with the promotional price running until the end of the month.

In other gaming news, the latest Stellaris patch just launched, fixing a whole host of bugs, but one of the remaining ‘known issues’ seems to feature flesh-eating machines.