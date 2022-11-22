‘Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters’ is getting its first major DLC

An expansion pack for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, named Duty Eternal, has been announced.

In a statement released today (November 22), Daemonhunters publisher Frontier Foundry revealed that Duty Eternal will add new missions, an extra class, and a Venerable Dreadnought combat walker to the game.

Set to launch on December 6 for Steam and the Epic Games Store, Duty Eternal will introduce “the most challenging” mission variant to date – though players will be given access to the powerful Venerable Dreadnought toward the start of a new campaign.

“This combat walker becomes a playable fifth member of the Grey Knights squad during any Technophage Outbreak-themed mission that appears across the campaign,” explains Frontier. “Like the other Grey Knights, Dreadnoughts can be customised with different unlockable weaponry to suit the player’s tactical needs.”

⚠️ A new strain of the Bloom threatens the Imperium. Fight the Technophage with the power of the Venerable Dreadnought and more with Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal! https://t.co/EmoysCVSLJ pic.twitter.com/U4Lff2rbDK — Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (@ChaosGate) November 22, 2022

Additionally, a new class – named the Techmarines – will be available to recruit. Techmarines can deploy Combat Servitors during missions, which can be used as “more expendable allies” and kitted out with specific abilities. In battle, Techmarines are able to repair these Combat Servitors and any Venerable Dreadnoughts accompanying the squad on missions.

Outside of combat, Duty Eternal will also introduce several new features to the game – including a way for players to manage more of Daemonhunters‘ time-sensitive missions.

“Early on in the campaign, players who own this expansion will have the option to liberate and commandeer the Gladius Frigate, a second strike vessel which considerably extends the Grey Knights’ reach across the Tyrtaeus Sector,” says Frontier. “From aboard the Baleful Edict, commanders will deploy squads onto the Gladius Frigate then send the ship across space, facing the Bloom in locations the Edict cannot reach in time.”

Missions completed using the Gladius Frigate will be resolved off-screen, though any squad members involved will still face “similar risks” to being controlled by the player.

Earlier in the month, Complex Games – the developer behind Daemonhunters – was acquired by Frontier.