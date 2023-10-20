‘Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader’ shows how choices will cause “unique endings”

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has shown off its conviction system that will track players’ responses to crises and determine the game’s ending.

Developer Owlcat Games explained the three convictions that will be scored based on player actions – Benevolentia, Hereticus and Imperialis. Check it out below:

The Benevolentia conviction rises with benevolent actions, such as saving the population of a dying planet. This isn’t necessarily the easiest path to tread though as the Rogue Trader must adhere to the expansion of the Empire.

Hereticus is connected to Chaos and increases if the player chooses to stockpile power for themselves rather than follow a code of conduct. Lastly, Imperialis relates to the actions that show commitment to the God-Emperor.

All three are split into five ranks to measure the frequency of responses that match that conviction. The Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader player will be being watched by allies and enemies and their convictions will alter the way the story unfolds.

One observer is Inquisitor Xavier Calcazar who will haul the player’s Rogue Trader across the coals if it appears that their dedication to the Empire is wavering based on Benevolentia and Hereticus actions.

This interrogation is dependent on previous actions and answers from the player’s playthrough and seems to serve as a channel for specific story outcomes and potentially “a unique game ending”.

Owlcat Games expanded upon the conviction system in a post to the game’s subreddit, adding that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader behaves like its other games.

“There aren’t, like, X distinct separate endings. It’s more of a long epilogue story ‘What happens next to your character, companions and the world around them’, composed of many bits based on your decisions throughout the game,” it said.

“Some decisions affect the ending in a major way, changing the story dramatically, others are minor details in a big picture.”

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will be released for PC on December 7 with Mac, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions launching at a later date.

