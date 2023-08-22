‘Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin’ reveals release date and third playable faction

Upcoming real-time strategy game Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin has confirmed it will be launching this November, with a reveal trailer confirming its third playable faction.

During Gamescom‘s Opening Night Live showcase, Frontier Developments confirmed that Realms Of Ruin will be launching on November 17 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

The release date was shared with a new trailer for the fantasy game, which also revealed that the Nighthaunt will be one of the four playable factions available at launch.

The Nighthaunt are undead servants of Nagash, the god of death, and rely on swarming opponents with ethereal units. In a hands-on preview, NME got to play against the Nighthaunt in a single-player campaign level, where human Stormguard forces are beset by the forces of Nagash at a haunted temple.

There, a number of the Nighthaunt’s units could be spotted, including units of Craventhrone Guard. Frontier Developments also confirmed that Warhammer units including chainrasps, banshees, grimghast reapers and mournguls will also be recruitable, in addition to unique hero Awlrach The Drowner.

The Nighthaunt join two other factions that have been confirmed for the game: Stormcast Eternals, and Orruk Kruleboyz. It remains to be seen how the Nighthaunt’s playstyle will fit in with the other two factions, as the Stormcast prioritise fielding a small number of elite units, while Kruleboyz prefer to send swarms of low-tier fodder until their stronger units are available later in the game.

NME got to preview Realms Of Ruin last month, and found it “fantastic to play” both the Stormcast and Kruleboyz. During the preview, principal designer Sandro Sammarco told NME about the type of story that Frontier wants to tell.

“We wanted to tell a story that’s not a gigantic, bombastic Lord Of The Rings special,” shared Sammarco. “There’s room for that, and Age Of Sigmar does that very well, but we wanted to do a little bit more of a character study. For myself, the motivations of characters — who they are, what drives them — is very compelling.”