‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ is free on Steam right now

Warhammer: Vermintide 2, from developer Fatshark, is free for players to download and keep permanently this weekend, via a 100 per cent discount on Steam.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available for free on Steam right now, and will remain so until November 7. Unlike previous free weekends seen for other titles, anyone who claims a copy of the game before November 7 will be able to keep and play the game indefinitely.

The game’s 100 per cent discount is part of the month-long 7 Years Of ‘Tide event, launched to celebrate the anniversary of the first Vermintide game, which was released in 2015. Only the base game is available for free, but the game’s various DLC packs are available at a discount. At the time of writing, the Content Bundle is currently 56 per cent off, while the starter bundle is available at a 33 per cent discount.

And if you already own a copy of Vermintide 2, there’s still some freebies to be head. Fatshark is releasing a free DLC for the game, coming out in just a few days. The Trail of Treachery DLC releases on November 8 (a day after the 100 per cent discount comes to an end), and will be available at no cost to players.

“In Trail of Treachery, it is up to you and your fellow heroes to escort a caravan carrying precious cargo to a village plagued by strange and unusual happenings,” Fatshark said on Steam. “Pave the way to Tockstadt and investigate what misfortune has befallen the settlement. Beware of avalanches.”

The DLC marks the beginning of a new adventure, and is just the first of a two-part adventure map pack, with the second act due to release in 2023. Trail of Treachery will task players with escorting a caravan through the snow to the village of Tockstadt, where “nothing is as it seems.”

