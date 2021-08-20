‘WarioWare: Get It Together’ demo is live on the Nintendo Switch eShop

Nintendo has released a demo for upcoming mini-game compilation WarioWare: Get It Together on Nintendo Switch.

The demo contains a selection of ‘microgames’ that can be downloaded from the Nintendo Switch eShop here.

Marking the first return of the series since 2018’s WarioWare Gold on the 3DS, Get It Together lets two players team up to tackle hundreds of quick and quirky microgames together.

Are you ready for some microgame mayhem? 😵🤯 Get a taste of WarioWare: Get It Together! with a free demo, now available on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Download the demo: https://t.co/ugpq9H7OAb pic.twitter.com/JVCMvfYev1 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 20, 2021

According to the game’s official description: “Infamous game designer Wario and his crew have been sucked into his latest creation, and they’ll need your help to escape in Story Mode.”

“Use their distinctly absurd abilities to take on a myriad of microgames either alone, in two-player co-op on the same console, or via local wireless.”

Where Get It Together deviates from past instalments is that players will be taking control of Wario and other characters directly, of which there are over a dozen with their own unique abilities.

Besides Story Mode, the game also includes a Variety Pack, which includes party games that support up to four players.

It will also feature weekly challenges in the Wario Cup, offering a fresh and unique twist on the available microgames, as players earn points to unlock cosmetics and aim for the global leaderboards.

WarioWare: Get It Together will release on Switch on September 10 for US$49.99 / £39.99.

Nintendo’s most recent release was The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which soared to the top as the best-selling game in the US for July.

Earlier this week, a Pokemon Presents live stream also provided more details of upcoming remakes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and the brand new open-world Pokemon Legends: Arceus.