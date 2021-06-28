An ESRB rating for Nintendo‘s upcoming party game, WarioWare: Get It Together!, has revealed a selection of its wacky mini-games.

Twitch streamer Stealth40k shared the info in a tweet writing that the listing reveals a “new minigame that I simply never want to do” referring to a game that involves “moving a poo coil around a cat’s litter box.”

WarioWare: Get It Together! has been rated by the ESRB, and it reveals a new minigame, that I simply never want to do…. I'm not a cat owner and perhaps this is part of the experience haha. pic.twitter.com/17EkBpcjte — Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 27, 2021

Activities include “dropping rocks on characters heads, defending characters from monsters, or zapping enemies until they fall off screen.”

The ESRB rating also confirms that “some scenes briefly depict Wario picking his nose” and that a handful of mini-games involve bathroom humour, such as “dodging pink poo coils falling from birds” and “collecting drops of mucus from a giant figure.”

WarioWare: Get It Together! was announced during Nintendo’s E3 Direct presentation earlier this year.

The game is set to release on Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021, with a variety of weird and eclectic mini-games that characters can tackle in various ways thanks to their abilities.

For the first time in the WarioWare series, players will also be able to team up and tackle mini-games together. These co-op challenges will be playable on the same system, or via local wireless.

