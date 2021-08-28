‘WarioWare: Get It Together’ trailer shows off new co-op gameplay

The latest WarioWare: Get It Together trailer shows off over eight minutes of brand new cooperative gameplay.

Nintendo released the new Nintendo Minute video (August 26) demonstrating several ‘Microgames’ in action during WarioWare: Get It Together‘s co-op, such as Dislodge, Hypnotize, Topple and Memorize.

The mini-games shown in the trailer seem to start simple at first but progressively get tougher as you progress, with some even picking up their speed to make co-op more challenging.

Advertisement

The video even showed a glimpse at the character selection screen with characters including Wario, Cricket, 18-Volt, Mona, Dribble & Spitz, Dr Crygor, 9-Volt, Mike, Kat & Ana, Jimmy T, Ashley, Orbulon, 5 Volt as well as five blank spaces for mystery characters.

Both player one and player two can have up to three characters in their ‘Crew’ for playing co-op, with each one being playable during the Microgames. You’re also able to change your Crew along the way.

WarioWare co-op also has high score tables that appear at the end of each play session, allowing players a chance to beat their earlier score.

WarioWare: Get It Together is set to launch on September 10 for Nintendo Switch. Get It Together is the tenth instalment in the WarioWare series and is the first game in the franchise since WarioWare Gold, released on Nintendo 3DS in 2018.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Nintendo has released another Metroid Dread trailer that has shown off the brand new abilities of Samus.