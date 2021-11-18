Warner Bros. announces ‘MultiVersus’ featuring Batman, Bugs Bunny and more

MultiVersus, the new Smash Bros style fighting game from Warner Bros, has been officially announced today.

The upcoming brawler features DC superheroes such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside animated heroes from Scooby-Doo and Adventure Time. There’s even a Game of Thrones star if you fancy picking up a sword instead.

“MultiVersus is a brand-new, free-to-play platform fighter that lets you team up with or against your friends using some of the world’s most iconic characters including Batman, Shaggy, Superman, Bugs Bunny & more.”

MultiVersus will support 1v1, 2v2, and 4-player free-for-all modes at launch, with themed levels based on the characters in the game.

Here are some of the characters you’ll be able to play:

Batman, voiced by Kevin Conroy

Superman, voiced by George Newbern

Wonder Woman, voiced by Abby Trott

Harley Quinn, voiced by Tara Strong

Shaggy, voiced by Matthew Lillard

Bugs Bunny, voiced by Eric Bauza

Arya Stark, voiced by Maisie Williams

Jake the Dog, voiced by John DiMaggio

Finn the Human, voiced by Jeremy Shada

Steven Universe, voiced by Daniel DiVenere

Garnet, voiced by Estelle

Tom and Jerry, voiced by Eric Bauza

Original character Reindog, voiced by Andrew Frankel

Each character will have a unique ability set that’s been designed to pair dynamically with those of other players. That presumably means plenty of combos and the like when you’re playing 2v2. You can customise your character’s per loadout to change up your gameplay, as well as swapping out skins and emotes to make your characters more unique.

Since the game will be free-to-play, it’s going to include in-game purchases, but Warner Bros is yet to confirm what form that will take. However, MultiVersus will include a season-based format, so it’s likely we’ll see cosmetics and the like as part of a battle pass system.

MultiVersus will also support cross-play and cross-progression on all supported formats, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

MultiVersus is due to launch in 2022 and will be free-to-play.

