After cancelling ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’, Warner Bros. is now delisting Adult Swim games

Warner Bros. has been contacting a number of studios who have created titles for Adult Swim Games to confirm those titles are set to be delisted.

READ MORE: The best Steam games to play in 2024

Warner Bros. acquired Adult Swim in 2022 and has now started the process of delisting several games published under the Adult Swim Games banner from a number of digital platforms.

Fist Puncher developer Matt Kain confirmed that he has received notice that the action beat ‘em up will be “retired and removed from Steam in the next 60 days.”

Advertisement

He went on to say that they’ve asked Warner Bros. to transfer ownership back to Team2Bit but the studio has refused because they apparently don’t have the resources to do that. “No, the transfer process is not complicated. It likely takes about 2 minutes on their end,” Kain explained.

“This is incredibly disappointing. I’m not entirely sure what will even happen if the game gets delisted, but it makes me sick to think that purchased games will presumably be removed from users’ libraries,” he added. “And, I feel this needs to be said somewhere… but… Video games are art. Video games connect us. Video games are important. Video games are part of our cultural heritage and should be preserved.”

As it stands, there are currently 21 Adult Swim games listed on Steam.

Small Radios Big Televisions developer Owen Reedy had a similar message from Warner Bros., but has since made the puzzle adventure game free to download via a dedicated website.

The deterioration of streaming media and digital store fronts because of corporate greed, yeeeeeah. Thanks Owen. SRBT is a rare little gem. https://t.co/wOonEcrE9j — PandaKong (@randompandakong) March 8, 2024

Advertisement

Studio Been’s Soundodger+ has also received notice it will be delisted, with Warner Bros. once again refusing to transfer ownership back to the developer.

“They are allowing me to republish to Steam (with 0 reviews and 0 wishlists), as long as I remove any and all mention of Adult Swim in the game, including team members in the credits. I’m all for games preservation, and this ain’t it chief,” said Studio Bean.

They are allowing me to republish to Steam (with 0 reviews and 0 wishlists), as long as I remove any and all mention of Adult Swim in the game, including team members in the credits. I'm all for games preservation, and this ain't it chief. — bean (@onemrbean) March 7, 2024

Duck Game creator Landon Podbielski took to social media to say he was yet to hear from Warner Bros. about a potential delisting but is sure it’s coming. “Feeling sick and dizzy about it and don’t know what to say. So many good people and games.”

Warner Bros. has yet to give a reason for delisting the titles, but over the past few months has axed the Batgirl film and is in the process of deleting Looney Tunes film Coyote Vs. Acme for tax purposes.

In other news, following the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth last month, an orchestral world tour has been announced.