Warner Bros is planning more ‘Harry Potter’ games following ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad has revealed plans for future Harry Potter games following the success of Hogwarts Legacy.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, Haddad stated that not only was an already announced game based on the wizarding sport Quidditch in beta testing but that a “series of other things” are also in development which “will let the fans be part of this world and stories and characters in deeper and deeper ways.”

Haddad spoke on the upcoming Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, stating that they don’t have any “particular announcements on exactly how and when [the Quidditch game] is going to come to the market, but we are working to get it designed in a way just to delight fans.”

He also spoke very briefly about the message that Warner Bros Discovery is giving to the gaming division, stating that they keep emphasising the “importance of franchises”.

“There’s a unique and important games have in keeping our franchises relevant, resonant and exciting because there’s plenty of fans and plenty of people consuming content where games are their starting point, it’s their preferred form of content,” he explained.

NME reviewed Hogwarts Legacy when it was released, stating that it was “fun and managed to get a lot of things right”, but that the game already felt “somewhat dated”.

“It’s a stunning way to experience Hogwarts and the surrounding area and is probably the best representation for fans of the universe, regardless of the medium. Honestly, this is an exceptional piece of fan service and a loving recreation that for performance reasons and dated design, doesn’t quite come together,” our review read.

