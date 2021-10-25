Warner Bros ‘Super Smash Bros.’ style fighter is seemingly in development

A Super Smash Bros. style fighting game starring characters such as Shaggy, Batman and other Warner Bros. properties has been rumoured.

The game, which began life as a leak on Reddit which detailed a roster including Shaggy, Gandalf, Tom & Jerry, Batman, Fred Flinstone, Mad Max, Harry Potter & Ron Weasley and Johnny Bravo is set to replicate the franchise blending formula of Nintendo’s incredibly successful platform fighter.

The post on Reddit, which has almost 800 upvotes, claims:

Advertisement

“I was told that the origin of this game was actually due to the memes based around Shaggy getting into Mortal Kombat in his ‘Ultra Instinct’ form. Obviously, NR wasn’t going to put him in a game like Mortal Kombat, so ideas were tossed around and Warner Bros. loved the idea of combining their properties and establishing more Warner crossovers. As you obviously saw in Space Jam 2.”

It’s claimed to be a Tag Team game, meaning teams of two or more fighters would compete at the same time. The leak originally claimed that Netherrealm, the team behind Mortal Kombat and Injustice, was behind it, but this has since been refuted.

VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who has a track record of reporting on unannounced games, tweeted: “This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on.”

This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on. https://t.co/WkMiKf4dTH — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 24, 2021

However, what the legendary developer is actually working on is unknown, whether it’s Mortal Kombat 12, Injustice 3, or the repeatedly teased Marvel game, we’ll have to wait to find out.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, veteran TV presenter Sir. Trevor McDonald will take the reins as the new GamesMaster when the show returns. He takes over Sir. Patrick Moore who had held the role from 1992 until 1998.