Warren Spector says OtherSide last worked on ‘System Shock 3’ in 2019

Warren Spector has said that OtherSide Entertainment stopped working on System Shock 3 in 2019.

Spector, studio and creative director at OtherSide, recently spoke with GamesBeat. While he didn’t say his version of the game was cancelled, Spector clarified that OtherSide Entertainment hasn’t worked on it for a while.

When asked if the development of System Shock 3 came to an end for OtherSide, Spector responded: “We released a statement last year. There’s not much more to say at this point. Tencent is taking the franchise forward, it’ll be up to them to say what they want to say. There’s not much clarification I can give you.

“We worked on it in 2018 and 2019. That was it,” Spector added.

These comments follow the announcement in 2020 that development on System Shock 3 was moving forward with Tencent, and it was unclear at the time if OtherSide would be involved. The studio wrote: “We are happy to announce that Tencent will be taking the System Shock franchise forward.

“As a smaller studio, it had been challenging for us to carry the project on our own. We believe Tencent’s deep capabilities and expertise as a leading game company will bring the franchise to new heights,” wrote OtherSide.

This was followed by the recent announcement that OtherSide Entertainment would be working on a completely new “immersive simulation” game, which isn’t System Shock 3. It appears then that OtherSide’s website has not been updated, as it says that System Shock 3 is currently “under the direction of Warren Spector.”

Spector is known for a series of immersive simulation style games, like the original System Shock and Deus Ex.

