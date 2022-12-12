‘Warzone 2.0’ is getting Combat Records this week – but it will wipe current stats

There’s some good news and bad news for Warzone 2.0 fans – the game is finally getting Combat Records, but those records won’t include your current stats.

Combat Records will be added to the game through the Season 1 Reloaded update, launching on December 14, and will allow players to track specific statistics across their matches.

Players will be able to track their total time played, their number of wins, their kill and death ratios, killstreaks and other statistics. It’s been a heavily-requested feature from fans ever since the game launched on November 16, but comes with a pretty significant catch.

As Activision revealed in a blog post, the Combat Records will only track your stats from games following its release – and will not work retroactively. So while players will be able to track their kill counts going forward, they won’t be able to get a complete picture of their Warzone 2.0 careers.

“The statistics present in the Warzone 2.0 Combat Record will only be from the activation date forward,” reads the post, “and will not include statistics from Season 01 launch through Season 01 Reloaded (November 16 to December 14).”

The news hasn’t been particularly well-received by parts of the fanbase, some of whom have described it as a “slap in the face” after having been playing since the game’s launch – with wins and killstreaks that won’t be recorded in their Combat Records. Some of the game’s fans were already irritated that Warzone 2.0 didn’t launch with the ability to track their stats, so the fact that their records since November 16 won’t be recorded is hardly likely to pacify them. Still, this at least puts all players on a level playing field – with everyone starting out at zero once the update goes live.

The midseason update will be coming to both Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on December 14. In celebration of the update’s release, players will receive double XP and double weapon XP across all platforms from December 15 at 18:00 GMT to December 19 at 18:00 GMT. Additionally, players on PlayStation consoles will also receive double XP from December 14 until the other platforms get in on the fun on December 15.

