‘Warzone 2.0’ players can use a tactical nuke to win the game

Warzone 2.0 will reportedly include a tactical nuke that players can use to win a match, though it will be “extremely difficult to pull off.”

Yesterday (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape.

As reported by The Loadout, Warzone 2.0 appears to have another feature that was not mentioned during the reveal – tactical nukes.

“You can nuke the entire battle royale map in Warzone 2,” tweeted Modern Warzone, a Call of Duty content creator that was granted an early look at Warzone 2.0.

“Nobody managed to do it today but we were told that it is possible, although extremely difficult to pull off,” they continued. “It’s not based off going on a high kill streak. We were told it’s a special contract that doesn’t spawn every game and is extremely difficult to complete.”

Since Warzone 2.0 received its first trailer in September, Activision has revealed several features that will distinguish it from the current iteration of Warzone.

Though the company is yet to announce anything related to nukes, the battle royale will bring the brand-new map of Al Mazrah and three locations that are guarded by AI combatants.

“During each match, several Strongholds will be activated around the map. Squads can visit these areas to fight AI combatants,” describe Activision in this article. “The first team to complete a Stronghold must disarm a bomb and will earn a key to a Black Site and their Custom Loadout. Successive teams must eliminate a specific number of defenders (AI or players) and will earn their Custom Loadout, but not a Black Site key.”

“Black Sites are a more dangerous form of Strongholds, but they offer a permanent Weapon Blueprint reward and even more valuable in-match items for those who clear it out,” it continues. “These are available only via Black Site key, given to the first team that clears one of the active Strongholds.”

Meanwhile, Infinity Ward has confirmed that Shoot House and Shipment are coming to Modern Warfare 2.