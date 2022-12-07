‘Warzone 2.0’ pro denies using cheats by showing off their cheat menu

A Warzone 2.0 pro accused of cheating tried to prove his innocence by showing off his monitor, only to accidentally confirm the use of a cheat menu.

Ahead of the Call Of Duty: Warzone World Classic tournament, Turkey’s Exoniz had raised suspicions with several players taking to social media to show videos seemingly confirming the use of cheat software in the free-to-play battle royale.

However, Exoniz was allowed to compete and tried to prove his innocence by showing viewers his monitor during a Twitch stream. During the stream though, a menu popped up on his screen that looked suspiciously like a cheat menu.

Exoniz claimed it was a glitch caused by his multiple monitors but has since deleted the video, alongside his Twitch and Twitter accounts. However, the clip had already been shared around social media, and Turkey has seemingly been disqualified with all mention of them scrubbed from the Warzone World Classic website.

Exoniz casually showing his cheats on stream 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/mqUCkHJsmG — Santifyy (@Santifyy_) December 6, 2022

Exoniz has shown his wall hacks live on stream!@HisokaT42 & @ForeignJase reached out for me to scan his pc but then viewers leaned in to do more research & this is what was found!!! 3 Monitors. 2 were duplicated gameplay but 1 had walls! Credit: @Santifyy_ for the catch! pic.twitter.com/jxiqJpY6Wt — Rara (@raratoman) December 6, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Exoniz’ teammate forpantheonn said they hadn’t played with Exoniz prior to the tournament starting. They went on to say that they initially defended Exoniz because “some players accused me while I was at the peak of my career and I didn’t want him to [go] through that.”

“But when I saw the screenshots and clips, I was shocked and blocked him immediately. I’m sorry for everything,” they continued.

In a four-star review of Warzone 2.0, NME wrote: “Can you top something like Warzone, what it represented and what it meant to so many people? No, but Warzone 2.0 is giving it a bloody good go and we’re here for the ride, even if that ride involves bartering for our lives on proximity chat while camping in a stairwell.

However following the launch of Warzone 2.0 last month, the title received “mostly negative” ratings on Steam due to bugs and glitches.

