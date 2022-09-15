‘Warzone 2.0’ trailer confirms November release date and DMZ mode

Warzone 2.0 has been revealed at Call Of Duty: Next today (September 15), with Activision Blizzard confirming a release date and details on the upcoming sequel.

Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16, several weeks after the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Described as an “all-new, free-for-everyone and best-in-class Warzone experience,” Warzone 2.0 will take players to Al Mazrah, a fictional desert located in Western Asia. Al Mazrah features several familiar locations, such as Terminal from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

Along with the unexplored region, several new features have been announced for Warzone 2.0. That includes a multi-circle mechanic that shakes up each match’s end-game, an AI faction that will offer an additional challenge to players, and a 2.0 version of Warzone‘s Gulag. Gulag 2.0 will task players with fighting in a 2v2 battle to get another shot at getting back into a match, and it will involve looting weapons and dealing with a mysterious character called ‘The Jailer.’

Call Of Duty‘s long-rumoured DMZ mode has also been confirmed, and will launch alongside Warzone 2. Activision says DMZ will be an “all-new sandbox experience,” though has yet to share in-depth details on the mode. Over the last year, it’s been rumoured that DMZ will be an Escape From Tarkov-style extraction shooter where players must raid a dangerous area and escape with their loot alive.

Warzone 2.0 will also introduce an upgraded anti-cheat system, which will include “new features and mitigations” designed to prevent hackers from ruining matches. This will also be available from day one in Modern Warfare 2, and both Call Of Duty titles have been built on the same engine.

Beyond Warzone 2.0, Call Of Duty: Next also revealed a first trailer for Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer, and revealed three new game modes that will be playable at launch.