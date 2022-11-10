‘Warzone 2.0’ will let rival players team up to escape the Gulag

With the launch of Warzone 2.0 less than a week away, Activision Blizzard has revealed more details on what fans can expect from the Call of Duty battle royale – including a new way for players to escape the Gulag, if they’re willing to cooperate.

In an article published yesterday (November 9), Activision explained that Warzone‘s Gulag system – which traditionally offers players a second chance at winning a match after they have been killed – has been the subject of a major change.

Now, the Gulag will pit two teams of “randomly paired” players against each other with a predefined loadout. While this will feature either a pistol or shotgun at launch, “highly effective” guns and gear will be up for grabs in the Gulag’s centre.

Advertisement

While each team can achieve victory by killing their rivals, they won’t be alone in the map – an AI Jailer will “appear in the middle of the match to help speed up combat.”

“Defeating the Jailer will return all four Gulag prisoners back into the battle royale, which offers a dilemma,” describes Activision. “Do both duos agree to wait and fight this powerful enemy together, or does one get greedy and try to go for the elimination victory?”

Rather than Warzone‘s usual overtime mechanic, which pressures players into a last-minute shot at winning, Activision says that “if neither team nor the Jailer is eliminated after a brief period of time, all four operators lose.”

Outside of the Gulag, Activision outlined several more changes coming with Warzone 2.0 – including aquatic combat, more safe zones, and an interrogation system.

As for Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has revealed that two popular maps from 2019’s Modern Warfare – Shipment and Shoot House – will be added to the latest Call of Duty starting from next week.