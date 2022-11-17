‘Warzone 2’ developer is “investigating” an instant-kill bug

The launch of Warzone 2 last night (November 16) has been anything but smooth, with players seeing bugs such as instant death and the “social” button directing back to the main screen.

Under normal rules, when a player is downed in Warzone 2 they have a window of time during which a teammate can revive them. However, the reality at the moment is instant death, eliminating players from the game. This seems to only happen after players have already been to the Gulag and won.

Being instantly killed also inconveniences teammates as it means they have to battle to a buy station and pay to redeploy the eliminated squad member. Raven Software, one of the developers behind Warzone 2, has posted to its Trello board that it is “investigating” the issue, but a fix has not yet been implemented.

Alongside this, the social menu in-game seems to be broken. Players have reported that instead of bringing up their friends list, the button sends them right back to the main menu making it difficult to group up.

Luckily, there is a simple workaround for this bug. Players should navigate to the channels section by clicking the headphones icon in the upper right. From here they can open an existing channel or create a new one, and then invite friends to the channel. Although it takes a few extra steps, this is a fairly reliable way of grouping up.

Players discovering bugs in Warzone 2 can visit Raven Software’s Trello to see if they’ve been reported and if so, the current state of the issue.

In other news, Treyarch Studios has announced that the CDL Moshpit mode for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is facing “a slight delay” and will not be released today (November 17) as planned.