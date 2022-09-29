‘Warzone’ brings back “greatest hits” in final major update

Call Of Duty: Warzone has received its last major update, ahead of Warzone 2.0 launching later this year.

Developer Raven Software has thanked players for “joining us on this journey,” and outlined what Warzone‘s last big patch brings.

The update itself will bring back “a wealth of classics and fan-favourite game modes” from Warzone‘s history, with different versions of Plunder available each week. That includes Blood Money and Payload for Warzone’s Rebirth Island map, while Caldera will see the following modes return:

Caldera Iron Trials

Caldera Resurgence

Golden Plunder

Clash

Champion of Caldera

Battle Royale Buy Backs

Sticks & Stones (In-Season)

Raven Software has also revealed that it will “reflect on and immortalise a few fond stories that have had the community talking” over the years, with new Calling Cards. These Calling Cards include one for the “king” Grau 5.56, a memorial to the “cracked” DMR 1’s reign of terror, and more.

Speaking of the battle royale’s weapons, Raven Software has teased that ground loot and gulag loadouts have been “refreshed” with weapons from Warzones’s past.

“Leaning into the history of Warzone, you’ll find some of the greatest hits from Modern Warfare, Black Ops and Vanguard in Ground Loot,” shared the developer. “We have significantly increased the variance on offer from what was previously on offer in order to make the early game feel more dynamic each drop.

Elsewhere, Warzone‘s last big patch includes a host of quality-of-life tweaks. That includes showing more “recommended” weapons in Gunsmith based on what’s performing well in the beta, yellow circles to highlight Golden Keycard Bunkers on the map, and clearer instructions on how to equip a gas mask.

Finally, the update also numerical adjustments to lots of Warzone‘s weapons and fixes a slew of bugs – you can read the full patch notes here.

As the next Call Of Duty title approaches, Infinity Ward has outlined what will be changed in Modern Warfare 2 based on feedback gathered from the beta.