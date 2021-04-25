‘Warzone’ glitch enables invisibility in new Verdansk ’84 map

Cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone are using a new glitch in the Verdansk ‘84 map to get underneath the play area and shoot players above.

Released earlier this week, the Verdansk ‘84 map is the latest update in the Warzone game mode. The exploit allows players to travel around under the map where they are both invincible and invisible to other players.

Using the glitch, players can shoot up through the floor, leading to easier kills. You can see the exploit in action in the video below.

Players pass through the floor using a glitch known as clipping. By finding an exploitable part of the map, players can force their way out of the playable zone and underneath the map.

Fans have been vocal online about the exploit, directly mentioning the official Call Of Duty Twitter account.

@CallofDuty @RavenSoftware please Fox your game!! After the season 3 patch users are using exploits where they can see through the walls and under the floors.. this users killed us intentionally using the exploit.. I reported them! pic.twitter.com/4jBsAU7MFV — Jose David Cano G (@JdKno) April 25, 2021

Cheaters have used similar exploits in the past. This clip from Twitter was posted March 2020 and shows a very similar glitch being used to gain an advantage.

The exploit arrives a few days after one of the largest Call Of Duty events to date. The Verdansk map changed permanently earlier this week when a nuke went off in a global event.

The ensuing explosion set off a time reversal cut scene, which sent players back to 1984. Verdansk ‘84 updates the existing Warzone map with new points of interest and a new gulag.

Activision has not yet commented on the exploit or announced a fix.

