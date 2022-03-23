‘Warzone’ is bringing Snoop Dogg back to ‘Call Of Duty’

It’s been revealed that rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to Call Of Duty: Warzone as an operator next month.

The rapper will be available in both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Call Of Duty: Vanguard on April 19 (with a separate bundle coming to Call Of Duty: Mobile on April 1). Snoop Dogg was previously in Call Of Duty: Ghosts as he lent his talents to a voice pack, where he would make callouts to reflect the player’s choices.

“The D O Double G is back in Call Of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out,” wrote the rapper in an official blog post.

The Snoop Dogg operator bundle is set to include ten items, with three of these exclusive to Vanguard. Alongside this will be a full operator progression pack, where players can advance through 20 levels and earn skins, weapon XP and cosmetics, all for Snoop Dogg specifically.

In Call Of Duty: Mobile the Snoop Dogg pack will be quite different, as he’ll have a 24K gold embroidered outfit, a new signature SMG that’s gold-plated and diamond-encrusted, and a special death effect.

This comes as the season two Reloaded update drops today (March 23), merging both the Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale game modes in Warzone.

Developer Raven Software explained that it doesn’t “want two different communities playing two different battle royales,” and added that Vanguard Royale was more of an experimental mode than the original Battle Royale, and that it is “time to take the best of both and make one mode.”

Whilst not all of the features being merged were revealed at the time, health looks to be increasing from 100 to 150, as players voted to bring Vanguard Royale mode’s health change.

In other news, a PS5 system update appears to be the cause of online connectivity issues on the console, stopping people from playing games online.