‘Warzone’ loadout editing disabled due to “an unforeseen situation”

Raven Software has announced that players will no longer be able to edit their loadouts in Call Of Duty: Warzone under certain circumstances.

The developer made the announcement on Twitter yesterday (June 20), where it told player’s that they will no longer be able to change their loadouts when matchmaking or in a party.

“Due to an unforeseen situation, we’ve disabled the ability to edit loadouts when joining to or matchmaking with another player’s party,” wrote Raven Software.

❗️ Due to an unforeseen situation, we've disabled the ability to edit Loadouts when joining to or matchmaking with another Player's party. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 20, 2022

The ability to edit loadouts in pre-game lobbies was a highly requested feature for some time, with it being introduced to Warzone at the start of Season 4 last year.

This was removed at the time as Raven Software quickly realised that players could use it to get infinite Dead Silence – a field upgrade that completely silences a players movement and running – during matches.

Last week the Mercenaries Of Fortune roadmap for Warzone and Vanguard was also revealed, which you can check out in full here. As of publication the new content comes to the game tomorrow (June 22), and it will bring with it a new map in Fortune’s Keep, and an updated version of classic Zombies mode map Shi No Numa.

The new map will also host resurgence battle royale matches, which “will have two major features that could define the most effective tactics available for victory.”

A black market run contract will task players with reaching the buy station before time expires, which will house special items not at other buy stations, whilst the cash extraction feature will let players follow a flare to take out agents and loot in-game cash.

In other news, Skull & Bones has been rated in Brazil, the game’s second rating in recent months, adding fuel to the fire that a release date will be announced soon.