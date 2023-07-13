‘Warzone’ patch adds superpowers as ‘Call Of Duty’ gets ‘The Boys’ crossover

The latest Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone patch has brought a crossover with The Boys, adding four playable characters and superpowers from the Amazon TV show.

The crossover kicked off today yesterday (July 12), with The Boys‘ own Starlight joining Call Of Duty with an operator bundle. Homelander will then arrive on Sunday (July 16), while Black Noir will be added on July 20.

Priced at 2,400 CoD points (£16.79) each, every bundle will also come with three Tracer Weapon Blueprints and their own finishing move, along with weapon cosmetics and a loading screen.

Besides cosmetics, Warzone players will also have a chance to find the ‘Temp V’ field upgrade, which will grant users one of four random superpowers: Charge Jump, Electric Shockwave, Laser Vision, and Teleport.

While Charge Jump “propels players across the map” without any fall damage, Electric Shockwave “sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures Operators and AI Combatants, as well as destroys vehicles and equipment”.

Meanwhile, Laser Vision lets players hover in the air and fire laser beams from their eyes, and finally, Teleport lets players warp into the sky.

You can check out all four powers in action below:

This is the latest in a string of crossovers for The Boys. Earlier in the week, the official TikTok account for The Boys confirmed that its super-powered villain Homelander will star as a playable fighter in Mortal Kombat 1, which launches on September 19.

As for Call Of Duty, this week’s update also brings a number of other changes, including the MX Guardian shotgun, a new Dragon’s Breath underbarrel attachment, and a slew of balance tweaks to Warzone and Modern Warfare 2‘s existing guns.

You can check out the full patch notes for Season 4 Reloaded here.

Elsewhere, the next Call Of Duty game has been revealed during a secretive NBA event.