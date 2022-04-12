‘Warzone’ vehicles disabled as players use them for golden vault glitch

Raven Software has temporarily disabled all vehicles in Call Of Duty: Warzone, with many attributing the loss to a popular glitch.

In a tweet yesterday (April 11), Raven Software said it has “temporarily disabled vehicles on Rebirth Island while we investigate an issue”. At present the developer hasn’t been clear on what the issue is, but many think the removal of vehicles is linked to a glitch that sees players getting into the game’s golden vaults.

Before golden vaults were widely accessible in Warzone, one player figured out how to wedge themselves between a golden vault’s door and another player’s vehicle, with the force from the vehicle pushing them into the golden vault itself.

The video below shows a player using the glitch to get into one of the golden vaults, and this was achieved before the golden vaults were open – meaning the player couldn’t get out once they found a way in.

Multiple posts on the r/CODWarzone subreddit are complaining about the removal, with one post saying: “So when people exploit into a bunker to get foresight they remove all cars… but when hackers are flying around in cars they do nothing… make it make sense.”

Golden vaults were added as a part of Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone, with a community challenge unlocking them for all players yesterday. Players can complete a string of tasks to open these vaults, which contain plenty of loot to give them the edge during matches.

As of publication there’s no word from Raven Software when vehicles will be back, or if the true cause of their removal was in fact the golden vault glitch.

