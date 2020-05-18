‘Wasteland 3’ developers preview customisation options, character duos

InXile Entertainment, the developer behind the upcoming Wasteland 3, has released the first episode of its Dev Diary videos, a new weekly series where the developing team break down what players can expect from the upcoming game.

In this new episode, lead designer David Rogers introduces the game’s character and combat systems. The video also offers a look at some of Wasteland 3’s new combat features, including new quirks that enable unique builds and the brawling combos that stack up as players melee attack their enemies.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

The new squad-based turn system in which enemies can move simultaneously, active abilities that are now unlocked by weapon perks, and a highly customisable Kodiak vehicle were also showcased. According to Rogers, ammo in Wasteland 3 will be scarce and is intended to serve as a money sink, so players diversifying their party’s weapon loadout is recommended.

The video also introduces character duos as an alternative to a traditional protagonist. These are pre-made characters that come fully equipped with unique dialogue as the game progresses. Rogers also added that players’ custom choices will heavily impact the way the game plays out.

Wasteland 3 is an upcoming role-playing game, set to be released on PC, Mac, Linux, PS4 and Xbox One on August 28. The game was delayed by three months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In other news, pre-orders for Bandai Namco’s upcoming action RPG, Scarlet Nexus, are now live. However, the game, which will release on current- and next-gen consoles, has not received an official release date yet.