‘Wasteland 3’: release date, trailers, gameplay and everything you need to know

What is Wasteland 3?

Wasteland 3 is an isometric RPG game set in a post-apocalyptic Colorado. It’s the second Wasteland game developed by inXile Entertainment, which revived the series with 2014’s Wasteland 2.

Much like a majority of the studio’s games, development of Wasteland 3 was crowdfunded during a month-long campaign in October 2016. It was held on the equity crowdfunding platform Fig, as opposed to its usual Kickstarter projects.

When will Wasteland 3 be released?

In March 2020, inXile Entertainment pushed back the release of Wasteland 3 to August 28. The developer cited challenges from its shift to a work-from-home setting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the delay, Wasteland 3 was scheduled for release on May 19. During the game’s Fig crowdfunding campaign, inXile Entertainment had initially aimed for a Q4 2019 launch.

What is the plot for Wasteland 3?

Wasteland 3 is a direct sequel to Wasteland 2, and brings the Desert Rangers to the Colorado Springs region. Players play as the sole survivor from a Rangers squad called Team November, who was sent to the nation to help its ruler, but ends up cut off from the rest of civilization.

Little else has been revealed about the plot, but trailers have shown that the Colorado Springs region will feature murderous cults, vicious gangs and strange lost technology. Players can also expect to face-off against various different factions, plus reunite with an as-yet-unidentified returning Ranger from Wasteland 2.

Is there a trailer for Wasteland 3?

On June 11, inXile Entertainment revealed a new trailer during IGN’s Summer Of Gaming 2020 event that detailed the different factions players will encounter in Wasteland 3.

In November 2019, inXile Entertainment released the “1987” trailer which showcased the post-apocalyptic Colorado setting, enemies and factions.

The Patriarch of Colorado trailer, which was released during Gamescom 2019, introduces the titular character, who is the ruler of the Colorado Springs region faction. It also featured the game’s turn-based battle mechanics and equipment system.

After a three-year silence, inXile Entertainment returned with an unusually jolly trailer for Wasteland 3 during E3 2019. The clip featured Wasteland 2 character Scotchmo introducing players to the Colorado Springs region.

Wasteland 3 was originally announced back in 2016 during its Fig crowdfunding campaign. The accompanying trailer, titled A Frosty Reception, showed off the game’s dialogue and gameplay during an encounter with the character Fish-Lips. The graphics and mechanics for the game have changed since the trailer’s release.

What will the gameplay for Wasteland 3 be like

The combat mechanics for Wasteland 3 looks to be largely similar to Wasteland 2: a turn-based system where players use action points in order to direct a squad of Rangers to victory. The game will also feature a mechanic that would allow characters to escape from near-death situations, but it has yet to be fully explained by inXile Entertainment.

The biggest change in Wasteland 3 is the revamped dialogue system, which will now be based on inXile Entertainment’s 2017 game, Torment: Tides Of Numenera. The new system will feature branching dialogue sequences that feature different options, depending on prior in-game choices and a character’s skills and abilities.

Is Wasteland 3 a multiplayer game?

Wasteland 3 will feature an optional multiplayer campaign mode, which will allow players to run through the main story with a friend in two-player co-op.

In a backers update on Fig, inXile noted that multiplayer campaigns will be tied to specific players, but added that it could be turned into single player campaigns should the need arise. “Once started, you won’t be able to ‘replace’ your friend with another, but if either of you can’t continue playing for any reason, it will be possible to ‘spin off’ a single-player campaign from your multiplayer world state,” it noted.

Both players will operate separate Ranger squads, however, they will share NPCs from the same pool of available companions. “You can’t both have the same companions, but you can move a companion from one squad to another. The two squads can travel together, but you can also split up and explore the world separately,” inXile added.

What platforms will Wasteland 3 be released for?

Wasteland 3 will be on the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Mac and Linux on August 28. A Nintendo Switch port of the game has not been announced, but is a possibility as Wasteland 2 was ported to the system in 2018.

Where can I buy Wasteland 3?

Wasteland 3 is available for pre-order on Steam and GOG for the PC, Mac and Linux. The PS4 version is available through the PlayStation Store, while the Xbox edition can be purchased through the official Xbox website.