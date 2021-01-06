Watch 14 minutes of terrifying gameplay from ‘The Medium’

Bloober Team have delivered 14 minutes of new gameplay from the upcoming horror title The Medium.

Ahead of its launch on January 28, the new footage gives a further glimpse into The Medium’s unique gameplay elements, which involves running two worlds simultaneously at certain points of the game.

Coming to PC and both Xbox Series consoles and available through Game Pass day and date of its launch, the game aims to use the new technology to deliver dual reality gameplay.

Advertisement

Throughout the gameplay, the horrific world of The Medium can be seen with stunning next-gen visuals through next-gen lighting effects, animations and level design. The gameplay also features The Maw, the terrifying foe that stalks the player throughout the game’s runtime.

Watch the full gameplay walkthrough below:

The Medium was originally intended to release back in December last year (2020), but was later delayed for a final touch of polish and to avoid coinciding with the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

At the time the developer stated “it wasn’t an easy choice to make”, but the delay will ensure it delivers an “innovative, genre-pushing vision of interactive psychological horror”.

Its release makes for one of numerous Xbox exclusive releases in 2021, however, the remainder of the calendar still appears fairly light, with only a handful of exclusive titles such as Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2 – neither of which have a confirmed release date as of yet.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite was originally intended to launch alongside the Xbox Series consoles, but has since been pushed back a full year to Fall 2021.