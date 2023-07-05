Watch a goldfish beat the hardest boss in ‘Elden Ring’

Malenia, Blade of Miquella, is one of the most formidable bosses in all of FromSoftware‘s games — let alone Elden Ring — but she has just been beaten by a goldfish.

Twitch streamer and YouTuber PointCrow has spent some time training their goldfish to play Elden Ring. Explaining to their audience, PointCrow said that the tank that Tortellini the goldfish is swimming inside is split into a grid, and each cell corresponds to a certain command. As Tortellini enters different cells, a motion-tracking program relays this to the controller, which inputs different commands, and these commands direct the Tarnished character through the Lands Between.

my goldfish beat the first phase of malenia LMAO pic.twitter.com/d0FD6jHg0U — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) July 4, 2023

Advertisement

As shown in the stream, a well-timed restore of the character’s health and a few acrobatic attacks took out the remainder of Malenia’s health, and PointCrow and their audience went wild.

It’s worth saying that this is only the first phase of Malenia’s boss battle, however, it’s outstanding that Tortellini managed this accomplishment seeing that plenty of human players struggled to best the demigod. One viewer joked that the fish had fewer attempts at the battle than their owner, to which PointCrow proudly replied that Tortellini is “actually cracked.”

Earlier this year, a pet fish inadvertently disclosed their owner’s credit card details to a YouTube audience in a similar system to Tortellini’s tank. Coincidentally, streamer Mukekimaru Channel had said that this would be the final Fish Play Pokémon livestream that they would broadcast.

Soon, the Elden Ring community will be treated to more content in the impressive RPG with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Little is known about the downloadable content (DLC), though it’s safe to assume that there will be new locations, NPCs, enemies and equipment, and it’s speculated that Shadow of the Erdtree will be in fans’ hands in late 2023.

In other gaming news, it transpired that one of the original directors of Super Mario RPG for the SNES is not involved in the new remake. Responding to a fan, Chihiro Fujioka said he was “surprised” by its existence.