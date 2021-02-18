Watch a new gameplay trailer for ‘Monster Hunter Rise’

Capcom has released a lengthy new gameplay trailer for its upcoming game, Monster Hunter Rise, launching March 26.

The trailer premiered during the Nintendo Direct presentation last night (February 17), unveiling new monsters, quests, a special-edition Nintendo Switch console as well as a Pro controller.

Watch the trailer above for more.

Where monsters are concerned, players will go toe to toe with a number of new, impressive foes including Almudron, Basarios, Rakna-Kadaki and the intimidating Apex Arzuros. Players will be tasked with protecting Kamura Village from the impending rampage by the monsters.

The trailer also unveiled a special Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch console, emblazoned with black and gold Monster Hunter-themed motifs, seen below. The special console will release alongside the game, and will come with a digital download code for Monster Hunter Rise, as well as a Deluxe Kit DLC. The latter includes the “Kamurai” Hunter layered armour set, the “Sjuriken Collar” Palamute layered armour piece, and the “Fish Collar” Palico layered armour piece. A special Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch – featuring similar livery to the deluxe Switch console – was also announced.

Players who have pre-ordered the game will receive three additional bonus items: the Plamute Retriever and Paliicao Forest cat costume armoured layers, and a Novice Talisman for “some extra assistance in the early stages”.

Monster Hunter Rise will release on March 26 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. The game will be one of two Monster Hunter titles releasing for the Switch this year, the other being Monster Hunter Stories 2 – which will launch in the Summer.