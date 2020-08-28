Watch action packed single-player gameplay for ‘Star Wars Squadrons’

Star Wars Squadrons is expected to release later this year and Electronic Arts (EA) has released a first look at the single-player campaign.

Featuring intergalactic space battles and signature Star Wars visuals, the explosive trailer outlines the missions players will undertake in Star Wars Squadrons story mode.

The campaign will allow players to be a part of both sides of the war over the course of the story with two customisable pilots. Set after the destruction of the second Death Star in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, the gameplay trailer focuses on an Imperial pilot taking on a mission behind enemy lines.

Starting with a debrief between squad mates, players can customise their starfighters before venturing out into high-octane dogfighting. The mission shows the player taking out enemy defences on an opposing ship and escorting an allied ship back to base. It’s also reiterated that all missions can be played in VR on supported systems.

Check out the single player preview for Star Wars Squadrons below:

Star Wars: Squadrons will release on October 2 with full cross-play support on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is set to launch with a wide range of customisation options that will allow players to tailor each ship to their personal preference.

There will also be numerous classes to service varying playstyles, for example the bomber class is slow, but deals and absorbs more damage.

In Star Wars related gaming news, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga received its first gameplay trailer and outlined the evolution of the series through new elements such as over-the-shoulder aiming and expansive worlds to explore.

The Sims 4 was also announced to be collaborating with the franchise as a new expansion is expected to release next month, inviting players to take their Sims to Star Wars-themed locales.