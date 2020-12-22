Watch an adorable live-action ‘Fall Guys’ Christmas ad

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout publisher Devolver Digital has shared a new live-action advertisement for the game, just in time for the holiday season.

The clip features a human-sized Fall Guys bean getting into all sorts of holiday mischief –from toppling a Christmas tree to wrecking a snowman – and and almost ruins a family’s celebrations.

The closing seconds of the ad reveal that players can reveal a free Santa-themed skin from now until Christmas Day as a thank you to gamers from Devolver Digital and Mediatonic for playing the game.

Check out the ad below.

The newly added skin now joins a bevy of holiday-themed outfits that were introduced with Season 3, which include Krampus, a penguin, a polar bear, and a dancer from The Nutcracker. Season 3 of Fall Guys also introduced seven new levels: Tundra Run, Freezy Peak, Ski Fall, Pegwin Pursuit, Snowy Scrap, Thin Ice and Roll Off.

In other Fall Guys news, it was revealed yesterday (December 21) that popular streamer Ninja’s custom skin has been added into the game’s store. Ninja’s skin – along with skins for MrBeast, Aim Lab and G2 Esports – were announced following their winning donation of US$1million to U.K.-based charity, Special Effect.

Fall Guys was awarded the Best Community Support award at this year’s The Game Awards. It also ranked at number 11 on NME’s list of the 20 best games of 2020.