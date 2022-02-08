NewsGaming News

Watch: Captain Morgan turns real life into a video game for reality TV stars

See what happens when Sam Thompson becomes Teddy Soares' personal gaming avatar

By Tom Bramwell
Sam Thompson. Credit: Neil Mockford / Getty Images.
In partnership with Captain Morgan

Reality TV star Sam Thompson loves gaming, and has always wanted to be in a game. Well we simply hate it when people have to let dreams be dreams, so NME has teamed up with Captain Morgan to help Sam’s wish come true!

For one day only, Sam is now the star of his own video game, and fellow TV star Teddy Soares is at the controls, setting him tasks that will test every fibre of his being (and especially the waterproof qualities of his outdoor clothing), all in the pursuit of creating the perfect Captain and Cola.

Will Sam achieve his goal? You can watch Sam and Teddy’s adventures unfold right now over on the Captain Morgan Instagram page.

