Watch children open a circle pit at this metal ‘Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ launch event

A death metal gig outside of a GameStop has gone viral, thanks to a group of children opening a circle pit while waiting for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom to release.

The gig took place outside of a GameStop in Texas, Houston, where fans were queueing for a midnight release of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

To mark the occasion, the GameStop branch’s manager invited Texas death metal band Severance to play a gig outside of the store (via Consequence).

Advertisement

Though the band played to a younger audience, they found plenty of fans — in a clip that’s now gone viral on Twitter, a group of children can be seen opening a circle pit in front of the GameStop.

wtf y’all know about this pic.twitter.com/mA0RrBZL3B — carlos z (@halfclearlungs) May 12, 2023

In a YouTube video, Severance vocalist Chris de Leon said that he was a “huge gamer,” though was initially unsure of how the band’s death metal sound would be received by Zelda fans.

Toward the last song of the set, Leon recalled that he “saw these little kids just really getting into it,” and noted that one of the attendees was getting into a “circle pit motion”. From there, Leon taught the children how to open a circle pit for the last song of the night.

“The song kicks in and these kids were going hard on it. These kids did not stop,” praised Leon, who added that he kept his language “nice and clean” for the night.

Advertisement

As for Tears Of The Kingdom, the latest Zelda game launched on Friday (May 12) and was met with universal praise from critics.

The Breath Of The Wild sequel currently holds a Metascore of 96 on Metacritic, and NME awarded the game four stars out of five in our review.

“Tears of the Kingdom plays it safe, which is a shame for the follow-up to the least safe Zelda in decades,” reads our review. “Still, it’s hard to complain too much about getting more of one of the all-time greats, and there are enough tweaks to make it feel worth playing all over again.”