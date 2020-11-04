‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ has reportedly been hacked, source code leaked

Ubisoft’s new action-adventure hacking game, Watch Dogs: Legion, has reportedly been hacked.

The game’s source code, which clocks in at over 560GB worth of data, has allegedly been leaked online by ransomware group Egregor, according to a DSOGaming report. According to the outlet, the hackers claim to have obtained access to the internal networks of Ubisoft and Crytek in October.

Egregor have also seemingly leaked Watch Dogs: Legion’s source code onto private servers, after their alleged demands for a ransom were not met. The source code leak will essentially enable gamers to create and enable their own mods for the game.

The leak will also make it easier for users to bypass the game’s anti-piracy protection. However, it is worth noting that the leaked data also does not include anything by way of personal user or developer data and information.

Crysis developer Crytek had also found itself in the same boat as Ubisoft, with the company’s internal data being leaked. The leaks reportedly revealed Crytek’s development schedule, which includes multiple unannounced projects, such as Crysis Next, Crysis VR, remasters for Crysis 2 and 3, and a new Ryse game.

It is currently unclear how Egregor had obtained access to the two companies’ networks. Ubisoft and Crytek have yet to respond to the leak, and it is currently unclear what steps the companies will take as a result of the leaks.

Watch Dogs: Legion is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The game will launch on the Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10, and the PlayStation 5 on November 12.