‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ is free this weekend for PC and PlayStation owners

Ubisoft has announced that Watch Dogs: Legion will be free to play from Friday, September 3 until Sunday, September 5.

Announced via a blog post, Watch Dogs: Legion will be playable on PS5, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia throughout this time and will be entirely free to try.

Like with other free-to-play weekends, players can preload the game now on all participating platforms so they are ready to play in time for the weekend. Note – PC players can go through either the Epic Games Store or the Ubisoft store to do this.

Also like other free-to-play weekends, any progress made during the weekend will carry over into the full game, no doubt as a plan to entice players into purchasing the full game after the free weekend concludes.

Watch Dogs: Legion is currently on sale across all platforms with the game available for 60% off on PC for the standard, deluxe, gold, and ultimate editions, and 25% off the season pass, while Stadia players can get 55% off the deluxe edition or 50% off the gold version.

PS5 and PS4 players enjoy 67% off the deluxe and gold editions for a limited time only.

Ubisoft continues to regularly support Watch Dogs: Legion with a trailer recently released to highlight the Money Heist DLC, which is a crossover with the TV show of the same name. The game has also recently enjoyed a crossover with Assassin’s Creed with season pass owners gaining access to Darcy, an assassin.

