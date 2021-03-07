‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ Multiplayer modes receive delays on all platforms

Ubisoft have announced that Watch Dogs: Legion online mode has been indefinitely delayed for PC.

Posting on the official Watch Dogs twitter account, the Legion dev team have announced that they are delaying the PC version indefinitely until a problem has been fixed.

A message from the Watch Dogs: Legion team about the Online Mode: pic.twitter.com/VVeaZ7v7yb — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) March 5, 2021

“We’ve identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs.” the post explains. “We’ve made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed.”

The post also confirms that the Xbox, PlayStation and Stadia versions of Tactical Ops have been causing games to crash. As such the Multiplayer will be released on March 9, and Tactical Ops will be following on March 23.

The multiplayer functionalities for Watch Dogs: Legion will include co-op modes, Tactical Ops, Missions and a new PvP deathmatch arena. In a breakdown on their blog, Ubisoft confirmed that the multiplayer will take place after events of the game’s main campaign.

Players will be able to recruit characters that they come across in the open-world setting, including other online players and NPCs, using the game’s new Influence point system. Levelling up and completing objectives will give players more influence, and in some cases, will allow them to recruit others instantly upon sight.

In other Ubisoft news, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is also set to receive a large content update in “late 2021 at the earliest” and until that point it will be cycling through older content

Due to changes in working conditions thanks to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, other delays have been announced which have affected Far Cry 6, Prince Of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, and open-world sports game Riders Republic.