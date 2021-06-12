During the Ubisoft Forward live stream, Ubisoft revealed that Aiden Pierce will return to the Watch Dogs series alongside Wrench.

Iconic protagonist Aiden Pierce, the main character character from the original Watch Dogs, released in 2014 was featured in the trailer which alongside Wrench.

The DedSec hacker from Watch Dogs 2 is another returning character, who can can be seen fighting Aiden in the trailer. His appearance in the game was teased earlier this week, via humorous video on twitter.

Aiden Pearce is back! Discover Bloodline, the expansion that brings Aiden and Wrench back to Watch Dogs! Available July 6th, 2021. #WatchDogsLegion — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) June 12, 2021

The expansion will be released on July 6 2021.

In NME’s review of Watch Dogs: Legion, Jordan Oloman wrote: “Ubisoft’s latest open-world game takes players to the capital of the United Kingdom, in order to liberate it from the thrall of an authoritarian regime.”

Discussing the game’s plot he said: “It’s set in an alternate universe where the crypto-fascists have already got what they wanted – a great premise if you’re not actually British, at which point it becomes a bit close to the bone.”

“It follows a group of white hat hackers called DedSec, who are forced to create an enclave of resistance fighters out of London’s civilians to topple the oppressors dominating the capital.”

Watch Dogs: Legion recently received some surprising new DLC in the form of Legion of the Dead, a new co-op roguelite mode that sees members of DedSec face off against zombies in London. It came free as part of title update 4.5.

