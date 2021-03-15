‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ to receive crossplay and cross-gen support

Ubisoft has confirmed that Watch Dog: Legions will receive crossplay and cross-gen support in the future.

The developer revealed the news in a Twitter response to a gamer who asked for cross-gen to be enabled. “While crossplay and cross-generation-play is currently not available for the Watch Dogs: Legion online mode, the development team is working on adding this feature to the game with a later update,” replied Ubisoft.

Check out the exchange below.

While crossplay and cross-generation-play is currently not available for the Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode, the development team is working on adding this feature to the game with a later update. — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) March 14, 2021

Advertisement

Ubisoft has not shared an estimated release date for the features.

While the game has yet to receive crossplay and cross-gen support, the game got its multiplayer modes on most platforms last week. The multiplayer modes released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia on March 9, although the Tactical Ops mode will only arrive on March 23.

The PC version of Watch Dogs: Legion’s multiplayer mode, however, has been delayed indefinitely. The developer announced that they have “identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs”.

As such, “We’ve made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed,” said Ubisoft. An expected release date for the PC update has not been announced.

Advertisement

In other Ubisoft news, the developer recently confirmed that Myths Of The Eastern Realm, the second of three DLC packs announced for Immortals Fenyx Rising is set to arrive on March 25.

The DLC will introduce to the world of Immortals Fenyx Rising a new open world inspired by Chinese mythology centering around a new hero, Ku.