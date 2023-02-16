Watch Doja Cat impersonate Beyoncé while playing ‘PowerWash Simulator’

Doja Cat returned to Twitch to play PowerWash Simulator and gave fans a rendition of Beyoncé classic ‘Drunk In Love’ – check it out below.

Doja Cat originally joined Twitch back in 2021 to stream horror game Little Nightmares before using the platform to help her get past a level on INSIDE the following month. Since then, she’s streamed sporadically, typically announcing that she’s going live without any warning.

Earlier this week, she returned to Twitch to stream games of PowerWash Simulator to her 436,000 followers.

On February 13, Doja Cat announced she would be playing “a satanic game of PowerWash, Illuminati style” and during the stream, things got a little weird.

playing a satanic game of powerwash illuminati style https://t.co/95gR4zLfNw — fart (@DojaCat) February 13, 2023

“The symbolism is so deep: The cleaning of the house represents her cleaning herself of the evils of the music industry and the evils of society,” said Doja Cat during the stream. “The elite hate her for this. She is the saviour of all music and the goddess of all that is good. Honestly, fucking truth,” she continued before powerwashing a patio.

Doja Cat playing PowerWash Simulator pic.twitter.com/2yWmuDMdM6 — jay📸 (@scionjay96) February 13, 2023

Yesterday (February 15) Doja Cat returned for a multiplayer match of PowerWash Simulator. During the game, she sang a rendition of Beyoncé’s ‘Drunk In Love’ to celebrate a victory as well as doing an impression of Queen Bey. “As Beyoncé, I have to say I did such a good job on PowerWash. I love PowerWash. I play it all the time.”

Check out the footage below:

Doja Cat sings ‘Drunk In Love’ by Beyoncé while doing a Beyoncé impression on Twitch live after completing a game of PowerWash Simulator pic.twitter.com/AqlAEzN0Ru — Shai💖• Doja Cat fan (@DiamondsOnShai) February 16, 2023

.@DojaCat impersonating Beyonce during her twitch stream last night. pic.twitter.com/asvvVqBNcm — Doja Hub (@HubDoja) February 16, 2023

Responding to the footage, the Powerwash Simulator Twitter account wrote: “DOJANCÉ wasn’t on our 2023 PowerWash bingo card.”

