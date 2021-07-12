‘Beyond Melee’ is a ‘Super Smash Bros. Melee’ mod with new characters

The first demo for Beyond Melee, a fan-made remaster of the Gamecube’s Super Smash Bros. Melee is out now.

Despite being released over twenty years ago and receiving three sequels (the most recent being 2018’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch) Super Smash Bros. Melee has maintained a loyal, online community thanks largely to fan-made mods.

Now there’s a whole remaster available, thanks to Beyond Melee. The trailer is available below:

Advertisement

The reworked game adds five new characters to the roster of Nintendo legends, so expect to see Shadow Mewtwo, Raichu, Shadow Kid, Wolf and Fay join the fray alongside the likes of Mario, Donkey Kong and Fox.

There are also brand new stages and improved old stages in the game, with “countless new attacks, visual improvements and redesigned movesets”. Perhaps most excitedly though, they’ve added a toggle to turn off tap jumps.

The mod is still in development and based on the trailer above, players can expect to see new versions of Pichu, Zelda and Roy in the future.

The mod is available to download now but does require a Super Smash Bros. Melee ISO file, which can be legally obtained using a physical copy of the GameCube game. It’s also compatible with Slippi, which aims “to bring Melee into the future and invigorate the sport surrounding the game”.

Advertisement

In other news, it was recently announced by director Masahiro Sakurai that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will feature one last DLC fighter before closing the doors on this games downloadable content.

During a Nintendo livestream, Sakurai said the final fighter will be available later this year “as planned”, however he asks fans to be patient as “the team will have to complete this project at home, right up until the end”.