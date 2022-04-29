Watch game footage of a fan-developed ‘Metroid 64’

Two Metroid fans are creating what they believe a Nintendo 64 instalment of the Metroid franchise would have looked like.

With the exception of Samus Aran’s appearance in Super Smash Bros., Metroid didn’t make an appearance on the Nintendo 64.

Now, two fans have decided to recreate what could have been with Metroid 64. Luto Akino, an indie game developer from Mexico, has shared footage of the work in progress on Twitter and it looks amazing – check it out below.

Built using Unity3, Akino says the biggest influence for the title is The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time.

Speaking to Gamesradar (via NintendoSoup) Yoshio Sakamoto, the director of Super Metroid (released on the Super Nintendo in 1994) said he was considering an N64 version of the game until he played on the console.

“I felt that I shouldn’t be the one making the game. When I held the N64 controller in my hands I just couldn’t imagine how it could be used to move Samus around. So for me, it was just too early to personally make a 3D Metroid.”

He went on to add: “Nintendo approached another company and asked them if they would make an N64 version of Metroid and their response was that no, they could not. They turned it down, saying that unfortunately, they didn’t have the confidence to create an N64 Metroid game that could compare favourably with Super Metroid.”

In March 2022, Metroid Dread won Game Of The Year at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite, IO Interactive’s Hitman 3, indie puzzle game Unpacking and Arkane Studios FPS game Deathloop.

In a statement about the win, a spokesperson from Nintendo of America said: “The development team paid special care to make sure that all players, including those who’d never encountered the series before, could jump in and enjoy this game. We’d like to deliver a big ‘thank you’ to all the players on behalf of all the staff that worked on bringing the development vision to reality.”