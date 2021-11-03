Watch gameplay footage of ‘Battlefield 2042’’s ‘Battlefield Portal’ mode

EA has revealed gameplay footage from Battlefield 2042’s “love letter” crossover mode Battlefield Portal

The 80-second clip comes ahead of Battlefield 2042 being made available on early access from November 12 before its full launch on November 19.

“Today we showed you your first look at the Battle of the Bulge, El Alamein, Arica Harbor, Valparaiso, Noshahr Canals, and Caspian Border,” said EA in a statement on their website.

Portal has been described as a “love letter” crossover mode that pits factions from previous games against each other over a highly customisable mix of new and classic maps.

“Starting at launch, we’ll have default experiences live in-game that allow you to relive these classic maps, alongside their classic factions, equipped with the weapons, gadgets, and classes that brought them to life,” say EA.

At launch, five modes will be available within Portal – Conquest Large, Conquest, Rush, Free-For-All and Team Deathmatch – with players able to choose from a range of 128 maps.

EA has also published an extensive look at how the game can be modified, which can seen here.

“We’re beyond excited to open up the experience to every Battlefield fan across the world, and can’t wait to see what you make with it. It’s been a dream of ours to establish this toolbox for you, our fans, and this is just the beginning of this journey. “

Earlier this month, a tech trailer showed off what Battlefield 2042 would look like on PC as the game makes use of exclusive Nvidia enhancements.

Recent videos have shown off three new multiplayer maps in the game. It has also recently been announced that Battlefield 2042 will have the series’ first non-binary character, Sundance.

In even more Battlefield 2042 news, aim assist will be made stronger at launch which could prove divisive.