Watch ‘GTA 5’ players pay tribute to rally legend Ken Block with touching stunt compilation

A group of Grand Theft Auto 5 players have created a video tribute to rally legend Ken Block, who passed away earlier this week.

Ken Block, a professional rally driver that starred in several Need for Speed, Forza and Dirt video games, passed away earlier this week following an accident near his ranch in Woodland, Utah. He was just 55.

To honour Block, who had a “huge influence on the motorsports community around the world,” a car meet group took to GTA Online to recreate stunts in his signature Hoonigan cars.

As well as his popular YouTube channel, Block started his own Monster World Rally Team in 2010 as a platform to allow him to compete at a world championship level, racking up several podium finishes in the process. The team was renamed Hoonigan Racing Division in 2013, and over the years several modern rally cars and revamped classics have worn the Hoonigan name in real life and in games like Grand Theft Auto 5.

The tribute, which can be seen below, sees players drifting between moving diggers, doing donuts and generally tearing up the place.

The impressive stunts were recreated without the use of mods, “just the ingame cars and some skill,” said a member of TuttoAuto Official.

Earlier this week, Forza Horizon 5 players also took to the game to pay tribute to Block.

Announcing Block’s death, Hoonigan Racing released a statement that said: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”

Hoonigan Racing added that Block will be “incredibly missed” and requested that fans “respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

“Devastating news about the loss of Ken Block – he was a legend in Motorsports and will be dearly missed,” wrote the Twitter account for Forza Horizon. “Our deepest condolences to his family and the team at The Hoonigans.”