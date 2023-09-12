NewsGaming News

Watch ‘Halo’ streamer Perrikaryal score kills using mind control

"There are still always comments about how this must be fake"

By Imogen Donovan
Perrikaryal playing 'Halo Infinite' Credit: Perrikaryal via Twitch

Perrikaryal, a popular Twitch streamer, showed off how she is able to play Halo Infinite with her mind, securing kills and besting players who are using normal inputs.

With a series of nodes placed on specific points, she uses the position of her head to direct movement too – tilting left and right to move her Halo Infinite character in those directions, and tilting up and down to move forwards and backwards. Check it out below:

Aiming is controlled with an eye tracker, shown when Perrikaryal celebrates a kill and then looks towards her other screen, which causes the game’s perspective to swing towards the left.

An electroencephalogram (or EEG) device categorises electrical activity in her brain which triggers different actions in Halo Infinite. Explaining on X, the streamer said that the device “[detects] 4 different kinds of brainwaves of 4 different frequency bands, and roughly [locates] where they’re coming from and how much activity there is in each broad region”.

Accordingly, the software can then be trained to remember what the user’s brain pattern looks like and react to spikes in electrical activity in these regions.

Perrikaryal also holds a postgraduate degree in psychology and wants to “make the hands-free controller all-encompassing (all buttons and triggers accessible) and easier than a regular controller”.

“There are still always comments about how this must be fake, but that just serves to show me how exciting and innovative this actually is,” said Perrikaryal in an email interview with Kotaku.

She has played Armored Core 6, Doom, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2 and Valorant in the same way and plans to stream “MINDcraft” (Minecraft) on September 12.

“A game like Minecraft is going to be an insane challenge because of all the menus that are required to navigate,” she added, however she is in contact with “few labs and research groups […] experimenting with biosignals” like blood pressure and heart rate to “integrate” it into her current setup and exceed the expectations of mind control gaming again.

